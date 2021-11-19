OBITUARY: Roger Wilburn Clark

Roger Wilburn Clark, age 72 of Brentwood, TN passed away November 16, 2021.

He was born in Memphis, TN to the late John & Christine Clark. He lived his whole life in TN, but loved to travel to foreign countries including China, Greece, England, Chile, and Canada. His passion for both learning and teaching inspired him to become a college professor, teaching at Austin Peay State University for 25 years. He had a great respect for the military, often saying that the soldiers in the 101st Airborne were some of his best students. His kindness and compassion came through in his day-to-day actions and volunteer work with organizations like Habitat for Humanity and Men of Valor. He enjoyed serving others and studying the Bible, living his life as a follower of Christ. He was a loving husband and the best of dads. The service that brought him the most joy was the hours he would spend each day watching his grandsons, who were the apples of his eye.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Eleanor Cheng Clark; daughter, Jennifer Jin Jin Clark; son-in-law Johnny Rios; and twin grandsons, Johnny and Tristan Rios. A Celebration of Life service will be held 1:00PM Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Brentwood Baptist Church. Glenn Stophel will officiate. A Graveside service will be held 10:00AM Tuesday, November 20, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to Men of Valor (504 Valor Wy, Antioch, TN 37013) or Habitat for Humanity. Visitation will be 5-7PM Monday at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and one hour prior to the Celebration of Life service at Brentwood Baptist Church. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com