OBITUARY: Roger Wayne Ottersen

Roger Wayne Ottersen, 88, of Brentwood, TN, formerly of Zion, IL, Sun City, AZ, and Kenosha, WI, passed away on December 23, 2024. Roger was born in Michigan City, Indiana, on November 15, 1936, to the late George and Evelyn Ottersen. He grew up in Michigan City, living across the street from the Zion Gospel Chapel, a ministry of the Christian Catholic Church of Zion, IL (now known as Christ Community Church / CCC). Zion Gospel Chapel is where he first became a Christian and found his love for the community of Zion, IL. He later became head pastor at age 21.

As a young man Roger committed his life to Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior, and his love of Jesus created a desire to enter full time ministry. He pursued his degree at Moody Bible Institute, Chicago, IL. While attending Moody he met fellow student and love of this life, Gayleene (Brown) from Zion, IL, and they were married on August 2, 1958. After graduating from Moody he was called to pastor Zion Gospel Chapel in Michigan City, where he served for nearly twelve years. The community outreach thrived under his leadership, including the local youth ministry, sending of missionaries, and the local Gospel Hour radio program. During this time Roger and Gayleene were blessed with three children. Roger then served as director of the Alumni Placement Service at Moody for five years, before moving his family to Zion to become associate pastor at Christ Community Church in 1973. In 1976 he was called to be Pastor and General Overseer at CCC. Roger continued his education at Bethel College, Mishawaka, IN, and at Trinity Evangelical Divinity School, Deerfield, IL. He was proud to have an honorary doctorate bestowed by Bethel College.

Throughout his time at CCC, Roger passionately advanced ministries that taught the gospel and met people where they were. This included preaching, leading adult Sunday School, growing Camp Zion, and preserving the tradition of the Zion Passion Play. As General Overseer, Roger and Gayleene visited all of CCC’s missions around the world. They brought love and encouragement from the church in Zion to those in the mission field, and they brought back testimonies of the spread of the gospel to countries in North and South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia.

He cared for his church family by counseling, visiting, officiating hundreds of weddings and funerals, and praying for anyone in need. Roger loved being involved with people; his easy-going humor and contagious enthusiasm brought joy to those around him. He radiated a warmth that made others feel cared for, whether in prayer and counseling or in everyday conversation. He poured his heart and life into sharing Christ’s love and labor through full time ministry.

Gayleene was his beloved partner, serving in ministries that complemented his work, and by his side to support and strengthen him. Together the family went on road trips to visit family, took annual camping trips, and enjoyed time together. With an empty nest they organized travel groups to visit locations around the world that provided Biblical and theological education and history. When grandchildren arrived, Roger and Gayleene arranged for special time back in IIlinois with each of them every summer, where they spent days swimming, visiting, touring local attractions, and building a love of Jesus into each child’s heart.

After resigning from his role at CCC in 1994, Roger and Gayleene moved to Sun City, AZ. This led to a new opportunity to lead Sun Village Community Church in Surprise, AZ. From 1995-2002, Roger and Gayleene grew this community ministry and developed many cherished friendships. After retiring from Sun Village Community Church, Roger served as chaplain at Royal Oaks, a local retirement community. Roger also had many dear friends in the Sun City bowling league and at Grace Bible Church where he volunteered and served on committees.

Roger’s life of ministry never ended. Roger and Gayleene later moved to Kenosha, WI, to live near their sons. After Gayleene’s passing, Roger moved to Brentwood, TN, to be near their daughter. After retirement he taught Bible studies wherever they resided, even up to two weeks before his passing, and he kept a basket outside his door in assisted living for anyone to submit requests for prayer; he prayed faithfully.

Roger lost his beloved wife and best friend of 63 years in 2022. He leaves his children and grandchildren to cherish his legacy: children, Steve (Teresa) Ottersen, Elizabeth (Patrick) Kellick, and Mark (Diane) Ottersen; grandchildren Bradley (Stephanie), Mackenzie (Billy), Jake (Katie), Nicholas, Alec, and Matthew. He is further survived by sister-in-law, Donna Ottersen; brother-in-law, Kevin (Kathy) Lindblom; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, Gayleene, he was preceded in death by brother, George Ottersen; sister Gerry (Harold) Arndt; and sister-in-law Bonnie and husband Robert Bennage.

Visitation will be Saturday, March 22, 2025, from 10:30 am to 12:00 pm at Christ Community Church, 2500 Dowie Memorial Drive, Zion, IL. A memorial service will follow at 12:00 pm at the church. Memorial contributions to Camp Zion in Roger Ottersen’s memory, a ministry of Christ Community Church, have been suggested. Please send any such contributions to Christ Community Church at the above address. visit the Congdon Funeral Home website

