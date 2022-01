Roger Michael Jewell, age 67 of Spring Hill, passed away Christmas Eve, 2021 at his residence on School Street in Spring Hill.

The Nashville native was born May 19, 1954 to (the late) John William Jewell and Mary Anna Locke Jewell.

A private memorial will be planned at a later date, but condolences are cherished.

