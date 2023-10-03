OBITUARY: Roger Lewis Horne

Roger Lewis Horne, a loving husband, father, grandfather, talented songwriter and accomplished business owner, passed away on September 28, 2023, in Franklin, TN.

He was born on February 18, 1946, in Owosso, MI to the late John and June Horne.

Roger’s extensive career in music spanned decades, during which he wrote more than 700 songs and was a very sought after recording producer. From an early age, Roger showed a deep passion for music.

After graduating from Marshall University, he embarked on a remarkable journey, sharing his gift with the world. Roger sang and traveled with various musical groups including the Cathedral Quartet, Jerry and the Goffs, Scenic Land Quartet, The Gospel Harmony Boys, and The Roger Horne Trio.

Throughout his life, Roger found great joy in spreading the gospel, especially through his music. While Roger’s professional accomplishments were impressive, he prided himself most on being a loving husband to Becky Lee for 54 years and a doting father to his children Brant (Kristen) and Ashlee.

In addition to being survived by his beloved wife and children, he also leaves behind grandchildren, Rylee, Jackson, Ainslee, and Weston; siblings, Bill, Cecil (Neva), Jim (Charlene), Bob (Connie), Tammi, and Rhonda (Garry); sister-in-law Kay (Gerald).

He is preceded in death by his parents John and June, father-in-law Morton, mother-in-law Ruth, brother Danny, sister-in-law Brenda and brother-in-law Mort.

A private graveside service for Roger will take place in Williamson Memorial Gardens. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

