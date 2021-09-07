OBITUARY: Roger L. Tomlin

Roger L. Tomlin, 72, of Franklin, TN, formerly of Mattoon, IL, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 2nd, 2021. He will be remembered for his fervent love of the Lord, God’s Word, and sharing his love and his faith with everyone he met.

He was born in Decatur, IL. He graduated from Millikin University in 1971 and the University of Louisville in 1975 where he received a Doctorate in Dental Medicine. He then began his dental practice in Mattoon, IL where he practiced for 40 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents Jack and Louise Tomlin.

He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Gitana; children, Jared (Tracie) Tomlin, Janel (Kevin) Murray, and Lindsey (Rory) Langefeld; grandchildren, Madison, Mason, Makeon, and Maxton Tomlin, Cole Murray, and Lily Langefeld.

He was a member of the First Southern Baptist Church in Mattoon, IL and later attended Brentwood Baptist Church.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, September 6th, 2021 at 1P.M. at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Samaritan’s Purse.