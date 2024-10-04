OBITUARY: Roger Edward Little

Roger Edward Little, 87, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2024.

Roger was born on April 7, 1937 in Charlottesville, Virginia to the late William Albert and Ellie Matthews Little.

He graduated at the top of his class in 1955 from McKinley Technical High School in Washington, D.C. He was awarded the Harvard Book Award presented to students who “display excellence in scholarship and high character.” Roger went on to receive a B.S. in Physics from Princeton University in 1959. He continued his education at the University of Pennsylvania, receiving his M.S. in Physics 1961 and Ph.D. in Physics 1967.

From 1967-1968 he taught physics at California State College at Long Beach. He was then recruited by the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta to teach physics and set up a lab to do experimental research on superfluid liquid helium (1968-1974).

In 1970, Wynette (Winnie) Wright moved from LaGrange, GA to work as a secretary at the School of Physics at Georgia Tech. In March 1972, Roger and Winnie started dating. They married on July 23, 1972 and enjoyed 52 years of marriage. They both consider the most outstanding achievement of their lives to be the miracle of the birth of their son, Jeffrey Edward Little in 1979. Their joy was only enhanced by the addition in 2013 of their daughter-in-love, Rachel Weybright Little, and then the reward of becoming grandparents to Elison Jane in 2015 and Liam Edward in 2017.

In 1974, with thoughts toward changing careers, Roger attended Georgia State University studying Actuarial Science. In 1975, with four actuarial exams under his belt, he was employed as an Actuary at Gulf Life Insurance Company of Jacksonville, Florida. He earned the designation of Fellow of the Society of Actuaries in 1978 and later became Chief Actuary at Gulf Life Insurance Company. In 1991, a few years after Gulf merged with American General Life and Accident Insurance Company, the Jacksonville office was closed. Roger liked to say that after finishing the year-end financial reporting, he “turned out the lights in Gulf Life Tower” and moved to the Nashville, Tennessee headquarters where he continued until his retirement in 2002.

Roger was a life-long learner, curious, and well-read. He loved learning for the sake of learning. For the first ten years after retiring, he audited courses at MTSU, traveling two or three times a week to Murfreesboro. After studying all of the physics courses offered, he took courses in organic chemistry, astronomy, and history.

While Roger loved learning and loved reading, he was an avid fan of science fiction books. He joined the Doubleday Science Fiction Book Club when he was in junior high school; he kept up his membership into his 80s. He didn’t like the newer SciFi authors so he decided to stop buying books. He went back to re-reading his old favorites – particularly Isaac Asimov, Robert A. Heinlein, and Arthur C. Clarke. And yes, he still has all of those books. Everywhere the Little family moved through the years, the first thing they did in their house was build bookshelves for those science fiction books. Winnie – also an avid reader of anything but science fiction – had to find shelves for her books wherever she could.

During their years in Jacksonville, FL, the Little family was active at Hendricks Avenue Baptist Church. Roger taught an adult Sunday school class, made a valiant effort at leading R.A.’s one year, and was ordained as a deacon.

In Nashville, Roger was an active member of Crievewood Baptist Church for 33 years. For most of those years, he was the teacher for the Anderson Sunday School class. He served on the Finance and Personnel Committees, sang in the church choir, served as a deacon – including deacon chair.

Roger and Winnie loved traveling and visited 48 of the United States – somehow missing Hawaii and North Dakota. After his retirement in 2002, they enjoyed traveling to other countries including Canada, England, France, Italy, Austria, Germany, the Netherlands, Greece, Scotland, Ireland, and his dream trip to Egypt.

Through the years, Roger enjoyed playing tennis and golf with friends and on teams. He, Winnie and Jeff spent many hours playing board games and card games. Roger was an only child but when he married Winnie he became part of a very large family – the last five of whom were girls. Roger and Winnie’s sisters and their husbands had many get-togethers that always included some high-spirited card games. Whether it was with friends or family playing any game, Roger was always the one to beat.

He has enjoyed jigsaw puzzles through the years and the last few years has worked through many Sudoku puzzle books.

When he and Winnie downsized to a condo in 2010, he served for six years in various positions (including President) on the homeowner’s association Board of Managers.

Roger was preceded in death by his mother, Ellie Matthews Little; his dad and step-mother – William A. and Connie Belle Latimer Little.

He is survived by Winnie, his wife of 52 years; son, Jeffrey Edward Little (Rachel); granddaughter, Elison Jane Little; and grandson, Liam Edward Little, all of Franklin, TN. He is also survived by a few cousins including step-cousin Connie Fuller of Florence, SC.

Visitation with the family will be from 11:00 to 1:00 on Saturday, October 5, 2025 at Crievewood Baptist Church, 480 Hogan Road, Nashville, TN 37220. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 with Dr. Ray Miller officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Crievewood Baptist Church, 480 Hogan Road, Nashville, TN 37220.

