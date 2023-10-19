OBITUARY: Roger David Fricke

Roger David Fricke, age 61 of Eagleville, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, October 17, 2023.

He was born in Nashville, TN and was a longtime resident of the Bethesda Community before moving to Eagleville in 2004. He was a 1981 graduate of Fred J. Page High School. Roger was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy. He loved cheering on the Tennessee Titans and watching old western movies.

Roger is preceded in death by his father, Henry L. Fricke and brother, Ronnie Fricke.

He is survived by his mother, Carlene Fricke of Eagleville, TN; sister, Robin (Horace) Jackson of Eagleville, TN; nephew, Houston (Staci) Jackson; nieces, Rebecka Jackson, Jenna Fricke and Angie Lillard; many other loving family members and friends.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Friday with visitation two hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Jim Taylor will officiate. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to the Alive Hospice or the Parkinsons Foundation.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

