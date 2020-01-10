Roger Dale Williams, age 66 of Spring Hill, TN passed away January 5, 2020. Retired foreman with Piedmont Gas.

Preceded in death by parents, Lesley Albert and Ruby Jo Jackson Williams. Survived by: wife of 34 years, Nadine Veach Williams of Flat Creek Community; daughters, Sharon (Ike) Pachucki of Chapel Hill, TN and Carey (Mike) Schmidt of Franklin, TN; brother, Michael (Gala) Williams of Thompson Station, TN; sister, Linda Evans of Alabama; grandchildren, James and Jacob Schmidt and Stephne (Richie) Kelton.

Graveside services will be 11:00 AM Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Bennett Cemetery. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com