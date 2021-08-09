OBITUARY: Roger Conway Wald, Sr.

Roger Conway Wald, Sr. age 90 of Franklin, TN passed away August 5, 2021.

He was born in Birmingham, AL to the late Maurice, Sr. & Ola Wald. Roger was a veteran of the U.S. Army, Special Forces during the Korean War. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather and a friend to all who knew him.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Maurice Wald.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Carole Wald; daughter, Melanie Wald (Jeff) Mohr; sons, Roger Conway, Jr. (Pamela) Wald and Charles Lee (Marta) Wald; sister, Joanne Wald (Bob) Boutwell; grandchildren, Kelsey (David) Davis, Kaley (Ross) Lyons, Danielle Wald, Brittany (Anthony) Slone, Taylor (Katie) Wald, Hastings (Ryan) Weydeveld and Francie (Jay) Holmes; many loving nieces, nephews, and other loving family members.

Graveside service will be held 11:00 AM Monday, August 9, 2021, at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to BrightStone, 140 Southeast Parkway Ct. Franklin, TN 37064. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com