OBITUARY: Roger Conway Wald, Sr.

Roger Conway Wald, Sr. age 90 of Franklin, TN passed away August 5, 2021.
He was born in Birmingham, AL to the late Maurice, Sr. & Ola Wald. Roger was a veteran of the U.S. Army, Special Forces during the Korean War. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather and a friend to all who knew him.
He is preceded in death by his brother, Maurice Wald.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Carole Wald; daughter, Melanie Wald (Jeff) Mohr; sons, Roger Conway, Jr. (Pamela) Wald and Charles Lee (Marta) Wald; sister, Joanne Wald (Bob) Boutwell; grandchildren, Kelsey (David) Davis, Kaley (Ross) Lyons, Danielle Wald, Brittany (Anthony) Slone, Taylor (Katie) Wald, Hastings (Ryan) Weydeveld and Francie (Jay) Holmes; many loving nieces, nephews, and other loving family members.
Graveside service will be held 11:00 AM Monday, August 9, 2021, at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to BrightStone, 140 Southeast Parkway Ct. Franklin, TN 37064. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here
Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.