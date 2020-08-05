OBITUARY: Roger Allen Young

Roger Allen Young, age 65 from Nolensville, TN, passed away on August 2, 2020.

Preceded in death by parents, Gene and Pearlie Young; brothers, Ronald and Jerry Young. Survived by loving wife, Teresa Young; sons, Daniel (Renee) Young, Brandon (Desiree) Young, Wesley Young; grandchildren, Logan Young, Melody Young, Sydney Young; his siblings, Barbara Goodwin and Jimmy Young.

Pallbearers are Daniel Young, Brandon Young, Wesley Young, Ronnie Glover, Jonah Cole, Brent Johnson.

Visitation will be at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road, Nashville, TN 37211, on Friday, August 7, 2020, from 9-11 a.m. for friends and family with service following at 11:00 a.m. officiated by Rev. David Tiller. Burial following at Nolensville Cemetery in Nolensville, TN 37135.