OBITUARY: Rodney Paul ‘Ronnie’ Beech

Rodney Paul “Ronnie” Beech’s life came to an end on Thursday, April 23, 2026, at the age of 74 at Alive Hospice Nashville, in Nashville, Tennessee. Mr. Beech was born May 23, 1951, in Williamson County, Tennessee, to parents Bertha Petway Beech and Charles Beech.

Ronnie leaves to cherish his many memories, daughters, Kenita Lavette McLemore and Reda Fleming; son, Ronnie McLemore; grandchildren, Johnika McLemore, Dr. LaRhonda McLemore Cockrell, Shalonda McLemore, Sabin McLemore, Jamiya McLemore, Makiya Wallace and Sherman Dunlap; 13 great grandchildren; sister, Crystal “Sister” Beech, brothers, Charles “Kudy” Beech, Jr., Elder Lawrence Frazier “Shorty” Beech and Kerry “Keitha” Beech; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Mr. Beech will lie in state on Friday, May 1, 2026, from 12 until 5 at the funeral home.

Visitation with family Saturday, May 2, 2026, from 11 until 12 at Little Harpeth Primitive Baptist Church, 949 Green Street. Franklin, Tennessee, with a funeral to follow, Elder Frazier Beech, eulogist. https://www.articobits.com/obituaries/waters-funeral-home-inc

For more obituaries, visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/