OBITUARY: Rodney Ernest Allen

Rodney Ernest Allen, age 60 of Franklin, TN passed away on February 9, 2022.

Rodney received his Bachelor’s Degree from University of Louisiana at Monroe. He was a project manager in construction working on sites domestic and internationally. Avid fisherman, hunter, and outdoorsman. He was a loving husband, father, and friend to many.

Preceded in death by parents, Ray Hewitt and Willie Mae Gray Allen and sister, Michelle Balthrop.

Survived by: wife, Kimberly Hunter Allen; sons, Chandler Perry Allen and Cooper Ray Allen; brother, Randy (Fredlinda) Allen; sister, Kim (Ronnie) Hoggard; father in law and mother in law, Melvin and Dianne Hunter; brothers in law and sisters in law, Derek (Renee) Hunter and Cary (Shannon) Hunter; nieces and nephews, Nicholas Balthrop, Bailey (Hunter) Palmer, Jennifer Purcell, Dylan Huffman, Brandon Allen, Amber Allen, Cara Hunter, Nathan Hunter, Andrew Hunter, Caroline Hunter, and other loving family members.

Visitation will be 5-7 PM Monday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 AM Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at Brentwood Baptist Church Baskin Chapel with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Ed Eason, Eric Powers, Josh Powers, Josh Ogle, Johnny Crouch, Rossi Burkus, Derek Hunter, and Cary Hunter.

In Memory of Rodney, while flowers are welcome, donations to cover medical and college expenses are greatly appreciated. Venmo @Kim- Allen-38 WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com