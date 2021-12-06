OBITUARY: Robin Lee Harrell

Robin Lee Harrell, 54 of Spring Hill, passed away on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia, TN.

A native of Sudbury, Ontario, Canada, Robin was the daughter of the late C. Brodie and Peggy Joyce Holland Harrell.

She is survived by two brother: Bradley (Tamira) Harrell and Byron (Dalaina) Harrell; her twin: Rhonda Harrell; and nieces and nephews: Marieke Harrell, Jay Harrell, Nathan Harrell, Hannah Harrell-Williams (Tanner) and Ella Jane Harrell.

Robin’s family will receive friends on Saturday, December 11 from 11:00 AM until 12:00 noon. A Celebration of Robin’s life will begin at noon. Her family will focus on the fun, joy and happiness Robin had in life. They encourage you to bring memories to be shared in visitation.

Following her celebration, Robin will be laid to rest in the Spring Hill Memorial Park, adjacent to the funeral home.

