OBITUARY: Robin E. Krueger

Mrs. Robin Krueger, age 62, wife of Gordon Krueger, and a resident of Spring Hill, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at The Reserve at Spring Hill.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 19, 2021, at 12:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Home with Emmanuel Akognon officiating. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Born on April 11, 1959, in San Francisco, California, Robin was the daughter of the late Fred Small and the late Cleola Jones Small. She married Gordon Krueger on November 14, 1980, and together they had one daughter, Mysha. Robin was the director of sales for Willitts Designs art company where she managed artist Thomas Blackshear from 1997 – 2003.

Robin was a devoted Christian and used her beautiful singing voice to lead worship. She enjoyed gardening and cooking, was an avid reader, and most recently enjoyed working puzzles and games. Robin was an independent, strong, smart, and poised woman who many people confided in. A great sense of humor, Robin was very outgoing and will be remembered by her beautiful smile. Above all, she loved her family, especially her grandchildren and will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her.

In addition to her husband, she leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughter, Mysha (Sonny) Scroggin, brothers, Ronnie Small, Marcus (Melanie) Small, sister, Alfreda (Emmanuel) Akognon, grandchildren, Shea, Riley, and Kingston Scroggin, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.