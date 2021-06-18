OBITUARY: Roberta “Nanny” Baker Hefner

Roberta “Nanny” Baker Hefner, age 92 was born in Booneville, Mississippi on May 26, 1929. She went to be with her Savior on June 16, 2021.

Our Nanny was a wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother and friend to many. In her 92 years on Earth she was known to never forget a birthday, anniversary, or special event, and if you knew her you knew she was praying for you and that she had a special passion for her family. Roberta was a faithful woman who read the Bible daily and found special support, purpose and love with her friends in the Women in Discovery prayer group.

Roberta had an unwavering faith in Jesus. She was a member of ClearView Baptist Church in Franklin, TN and prior to that a member of the First Baptist church in Southaven, Mississippi.

Roberta was predeceased by her loving husband Jerome (J.B.) Baker with whom she raised three wonderful children Susan Baker Abraham, Jerry Gail Sansone (deceased) and James L Baker (deceased). She was also predeceased by the husband she met later in life Jack Hefner.

She is also survived by her five grandchildren, Patrick Gibson, Michael Sansone, Faith Seibels, Beth Baker and Steve Baker. She had 9 great grandchildren Chloe, Daniel, Jacob, Aaron, Adam, Shelby, Res, Baker and Ellen. She had one great-great grandson Raiden.

Her caretaker Sandra Gabriel lovingly cared for her and her beloved dog Poppy the last years of her life. The family gives Sandra and everyone else who cared for Roberta their deepest gratitude.

The family will hold a service celebrating her life at the ClearView Baptist Church on Thursday, July 8th with visitation at 10:00am followed by a service at 11:00 am. A luncheon will be held afterwards to memorialize and celebrate her life.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Gideon’s International in Nashville, TN or directly to her church.

Colossians 3:1-2

“Since, then, you have been raised with Christ, set your hearts on things above, where Christ is, seated at the right hand of God. Set your minds on things above, not on earthly things.”