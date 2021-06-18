OBITUARY: Roberta “Nanny” Baker Hefner

By
Williamson Source
-
Obituary for Roberta

Roberta “Nanny” Baker Hefner, age 92 was born in Booneville, Mississippi on May 26, 1929. She went to be with her Savior on June 16, 2021.

Our Nanny was a wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother and friend to many. In her 92 years on Earth she was known to never forget a birthday, anniversary, or special event, and if you knew her you knew she was praying for you and that she had a special passion for her family. Roberta was a faithful woman who read the Bible daily and found special support, purpose and love with her friends in the Women in Discovery prayer group.

Roberta had an unwavering faith in Jesus. She was a member of ClearView Baptist Church in Franklin, TN and prior to that a member of the First Baptist church in Southaven, Mississippi.

Roberta was predeceased by her loving husband Jerome (J.B.) Baker with whom she raised three wonderful children Susan Baker Abraham, Jerry Gail Sansone (deceased) and James L Baker (deceased). She was also predeceased by the husband she met later in life Jack Hefner.

She is also survived by her five grandchildren, Patrick Gibson, Michael Sansone, Faith Seibels, Beth Baker and Steve Baker. She had 9 great grandchildren Chloe, Daniel, Jacob, Aaron, Adam, Shelby, Res, Baker and Ellen. She had one great-great grandson Raiden.

Her caretaker Sandra Gabriel lovingly cared for her and her beloved dog Poppy the last years of her life. The family gives Sandra and everyone else who cared for Roberta their deepest gratitude.

The family will hold a service celebrating her life at the ClearView Baptist Church on Thursday, July 8th with visitation at 10:00am followed by a service at 11:00 am. A luncheon will be held afterwards to memorialize and celebrate her life.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Gideon’s International in Nashville, TN or directly to her church.
Colossians 3:1-2

“Since, then, you have been raised with Christ, set your hearts on things above, where Christ is, seated at the right hand of God. Set your minds on things above, not on earthly things.”

Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here