OBITUARY: Roberta A Coltrane

Roberta Ann Coltrane, age 85, of Elmhurst, Illinois, passed away on October 31, 2025, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Joplin, Missouri, Ann was the beloved daughter of R.A. “Jack” and Ruth Bishop Hanson. Her parents relocated from Joplin to Iola, Kansas where she attended grammar and high school. She married Jerry Coltrane in 1960, and they built a life together in Elmhurst, IL. They raised two daughters and shared more than six decades of love, laughter, and devotion.

Ann’s professional career was one she took great pride in. She began as a librarian at Hawthorne Elementary School and later became a secretary for Elmhurst College, where she also earned a degree in Urban Planning. Ann’s dedication to her work reflected her deep sense of purpose and commitment to helping others.

Beyond her career, Ann had a compassionate heart and a generous spirit. She volunteered countless hours with hospice organizations and the MS Society, always finding ways to lift others up. A woman of many talents, she was also an accomplished golfer, earning not one, but two holes-in-one throughout her life. She loved to travel, enjoyed the arts and attended many theatre productions.

Those who knew Ann will remember her for her radiant smile, her sharp wit, and her gift for making every room brighter. She was a loyal friend, a loving wife and mother, and a woman who found joy in simple pleasures and shared laughter.

Her memory will forever be cherished by her husband Jerry Coltrane; treasured daughters, Tricia (Ben) Balingit and Sherry (Phil) Philbin, adored grandchildren, Alex (Lauren) Balingit, Brett (Camilla) Balingit, and Brandon Balingit, along with her four beautiful great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Susan (Mark) Picker; and in-laws, Carol Olson, Jo Ann Clum, and Doug (Cheryl) Coltrane and many loving nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that memorial contributions be made to the MS Society at https://www.nationalmssociety.org/, in honor of Ann’s giving spirit and lifelong compassion for others.

