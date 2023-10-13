OBITUARY: Robert Young ‘Smitty’ Schmidt

Robert Young “Smitty” Schmidt, age 100, passed away on Wednesday, October 11, 2023 surrounded by his family.

Robert was born in 1923 in Williamson County, TN.

Robert worked at McCall Electric for approximately 50 years.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert Emil & Mary Ella Schmidt; his wife of 58 years, Reba Church Schmidt; son, Joe A. Schmidt; sister, Sarah Maupin and husband Jimmy; great-granddaughter, Josie Marie Schmidt, son-in-law, Tommy Smithson.

He is survived by; son, John Schmidt and wife Susan; daughter, Patricia Smithson; daughter-in-law, Donna Schmidt; grandchildren, Amber Gomes, Jonathan Schmidt, Allison Smithson, Jason Donoho, Angie Graves, Michelle Schmidt, Jamie Smithson; numerous great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 2 PM in the Chapel of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with burial at Mt. Hope Cemetery to follow. The family will receive guests that day from 12 noon to 2 PM. Pallbearers will be; Billy Maupin, John Antwine, Bobby Maupin, Marvin Buckner, Robert Graves, Wes Gomes, Billy Buckner, Dallas Sparks, Jonathan Schmidt, Jason Donoho, and Jamie Smithson. Honorary pallbearers will be his dear friends from the Franklin Church of Christ. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

