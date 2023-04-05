OBITUARY: Robert William Thurman Jr.

Robert William Thurman, Jr., age 82 of Brentwood, Tennessee passed away peacefully at his home with his family by his side on April 2, 2023.

He was born September 24, 1940, in Cookeville, TN, son of the late Dr. Robert and Bessie Thurman.

He graduated from Cookeville Central High School in 1958 and Tennessee Technological University in 1962. He relocated to Nashville where he lived until his death.

Robert worked in banking for over 30 years and then worked and retired from the Nashville Fire Department, which was his passion. He was a member of the Davidson County Rescue Squad where he served as Captain for 38 years. He loved riding trains and was both an engineer and a conductor. He was a licensed funeral director.

He is survived by his wife, Vikki; daughter, Robin Schappert (Chris); son, Dr. R. Jason Thurman (Lauren); his four grandchildren, Avery Schappert, Claire Schappert, Katherine “Kate” Thurman and Benjamin Thurman; sister, Corinne Johnson and brother, Dewey “Dickey” Thurman, both of Cookeville, TN.

Funeral services will be conducted by Jason Thompson Thursday, April 6, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. Honorary Pallbearers: Elders and Deacons of Harpeth Hills Church of Christ, Gary Waller, Stan Ezell, Wayland Hawkins, Tom Henderson, Jim Knight, Eddie Carter, Jim Southerland, Jim Brewer, Davidson County Rescue Squad, Former employees of Fidelity Federal Savings and Loan, active and retired members of the Nashville Fire Department and Alive Hospice. Active Pallbearers will be Jon Sain, Marty Blair, Ross Musgrave, Fritz Haimberger, Dana Blair and Julian “J.P” Robinson.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Alive Hospice.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. and Thursday from 12 noon – 1 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

