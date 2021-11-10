OBITUARY: Robert Wayne Porter

Robert Wayne Porter, age 70, passed away on Sunday, November 7, 2021, at White House Health Care and Rehabilitation in White House, TN while in hospice care after an extended illness.

The Maury County native was born on August 15, 1951, to the late Robert Smotherman and Allene Porter. Robert (Wayne) professed Christ at an early age and joined Mt. Nebo Missionary Baptist Church in Mt. Pleasant, TN. He was enrolled in Maury County Public Schools and graduated from Clarke High School, class of 1969. Robert received his Associate of Science degree from Columbia State Community College in 1971. He majored in Political Science and received his Bachelor of Science degree from Middle Tennessee State University in 1973. Robert then went to University of Tennessee Knoxville where he received his master’s degree in Public Administration and Public Policy in 1976. He was a member of the Sigma Club of Middle Tennessee State University, National Political Science Honor Society, National Association of College and University Business Officers, and the Tennessee Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators.

Early on, Robert worked as a Budget Analyst with the TN Higher Education Commission in Nashville. However, Robert was employed as a physician recruiter for the majority of his career and frequently traveled for work. Most recently, he worked as Vice President of Physician Recruitment at Health Management Associates in Naples, FL.

Everyone who knew Robert, knew God was number one in his life. Since the 70s, Robert was a deacon for multiple years at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church in Nashville, TN. And, most recently, he was an active member for over seven years at the People’s Church in Franklin, TN. He served on different committees and was a regular worship host.

Outside of work and church, Robert consistently enjoyed running. While living in Franklin, you probably saw him on various occasions running up or down Mack Hatcher Pkwy. He participated in many big marathons around the country and placed. He loved cooking. Also, Robert thoroughly enjoyed watching his children in their extracurricular activities. His children were everything to him.

While at White House Health Care and Rehabilitation the past, few years, Robert never met a stranger and stayed abreast of everyone’s business even though he was probably the most private person ever known.

Robert is preceded in death by his parents, Robert Smotherman and Allene Porter, his brother, Terry Bullock, and cousins, Billie Herman Canty, Bennie Webster, Horace Canty, and Gennie Faye Rogers.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his devoted daughter, Jennifer Porter of Goodlettsville, TN, and his sons, Jason (Donica) of Holden Beach, NC, Aidan, Isaiah, Andrew, and Judson all of Hendersonville, TN; grandchildren, Sydney, Kole, Blake, Iris, Aiden, Holden, Jaxson, and Everleigh; cousins, Sarah Bullock of Mt. Pleasant, TN, Grady (Mary) Canty of Columbia, TN, Della Canty Royal of High Point, NC, Jimmy (Ida) Webster of Indianapolis, IN; and a host of extended family, a countless number of friends, and work associates.

The funeral service will be held on Sunday, November 14, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home in Franklin, TN. Visitation will be on Saturday, November 13, 2021, from 4-8 p.m. and one hour prior to the funeral service. The burial will be at Shiloh Cemetery in Mt. Pleasant, TN.