OBITUARY: Robert Walter Burns

Robert Walter Burns, age 81 of the Bending Chestnut Community went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 27, 2020.

Robert was born in Williamson Co., TN on February 25, 1939, son of the late Jasper Emmitt & Willie Mae Burns.

He was preceded in death by his twenty brothers, sisters, half-brothers & half-sisters.

Survivors include his loving wife of 58 years, Margaret Edwards Burns; daughter, Suzanne Luft; son, Timothy (Connie) Burns; grandchildren, Clayton (Shiloh) Burns, Trey Stout & Ryan (Amber Kelly) Burns; numerous nieces & nephews.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, where a funeral service will be held on Monday, August 31, 2020 at 3:00 PM with Bro. Jay Logan & Bro. Tommy Fox officiating. Visitation from 1:00 PM until service time.

Grandsons, nephews & friends will service as pallbearers.

Howard Anderson, James Edwards, Ewell McCandless, Bill Stout & members of the Williamson Co. Rescue Squad will serve as honorary pallbearers.

Burial to follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may take the form of donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or to the Williamson Co. Rescue Squad in loving memory of Robert Walter Burns.