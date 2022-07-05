OBITUARY: Robert Walker Storms

Robert Walker Storms, age 75, passed away on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at the Alive Hospice of Murfreesboro.

Rob, was born in Duluth, MN on July 17, 1946. He was the son of (the late) Leo Storms and Alison Storms. He was a graduate of Hibbing (MN) High School before joining the United States Navy.

Throughout his life, Rob was a caretaker. Professionally, Rob was a CRNA. He was loved by his patients because of his gentleness and bedside manner. As a Navy Officer, he had the skills of directness and definite opinions. But throughout you always knew he was dedicated to your best interests.

While serving his country in the United States Navy, Rob was caring for people. He was assigned to the USS MIDWAY during it’s mission of evacuating Saigon in 1975.

Rob was dedicated to his country and instilled that love to his family and friends. He was unwavering in his support of others and welcoming as his family grew. Those who knew him would agree, “He was loving, giving and took care of others before himself.”

Rob is survived by his son: LtCol Jay Patrick (Brenda) Storms, USMC, Ret; daughter: Amy (Jacob) Heltemes; brother: Douglas Storms; grandchildren: Ian Walker Storms, Reilly Robert Jones, Ty Leo Allen Jones, Kaily Alison Jones, Joseph Paul Owiti, Joshua Solomon Storms, Nathan David Storms and Erin Mariah Storms Blair; and 5 great-grandchildren: Judah, Roselyn, Abigail, Silas and Hadassah.

The family will celebrate Rob’s life in his native Minnesota at a later date.

You may share condolences with the family at www.SpringHill-Memorial.com Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home, Spring Hill, TN is honored to assist the family with arrangements

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.