OBITUARY: Robert Turner Dickson Jr.

Mr. Robert Turner Dickson Jr. of Nolensville, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on April 9, 2022, he was 93 years old.

Robert was a retired Truck Driver. He was born in Davidson County to the late Robert T. Dickson, Sr., and Rosa Lee Jett Dickson on December 28, 1928.

Robert was a proud Veteran of the United States Army and served during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the Free Will Baptist Faith and served as a deacon for many years. He enjoyed camping, fishing, garage sales, and going to Walmart. Robert loved his family dearly and he will be greatly missed.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his daughter, Gena “Jade” Dickson, daughter-in-law Beth Dickson, sisters, Virginia Wallace, Vivian Sterry, and Pauline Goad, brothers, Hower Dickson and Gene Dickson.

Survived by his loving wife of seventy-one years, Mary Giles Dickson, sons, Tony (Debby) Dickson and Bobby (Teresa) Dickson, 5 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren.

Graveside Services will be conducted on April 12, 2022 at 3:00 PM at Williamson Memorial Gardens with Military Honors. Chaplain Dave Gerber officiating. Visitation hours will be two hours prior to the Graveside Service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Family and Friends will serve as Pallbearers.

A special thank you to his caregivers with Accent Care Hospice.

Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and David Stephens are assisting the Dickson Family, 3009 Columbia Ave Franklin, TN 37064. 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

