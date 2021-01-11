OBITUARY: Robert Timothy Officer

Robert “Bob” Timothy Officer, age 78 of Franklin, TN passed away January 8, 2021. He was born in Monterey, TN August 1, 1942 to the late Herbert T. & Rebecca Little Officer.

He graduated from Monterey High School in 1960 and joined the Army Reserves. He attended Lab Technician School in Nashville, TN and worked in Nashville and Lawrenceburg, TN before entering Tennessee Technological University. After graduation in 1968, he moved to Nashville and was employed by Third National Bank now Sun Trust. He became branch manager and opened TNB branch in Bellevue. In 1979 he established his own independent insurance agency, Officer Insurance. In 2014 he merged with other agencies to form FTC Insurance Group.

Bob was a former member and Elder at Bellevue Presbyterian Church and is a current member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church. He served as the president of both the Bellevue Chamber of Commerce and the Bellevue Exchange Club. From 2000-2008, he was a director for Prime Trust Bank, now Pinnacle Bank. He enjoyed golf, tennis, football, boating and most of all people.

Bob is preceded in death by his step-mother, Evelyn Officer; sister, Martha Uffelman; nephew, Matthew Ragland. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Margaret Officer; son, Todd (Amy) Officer; grandchildren, Henry Officer and Graham Officer; nieces, Rebecca (Jimmy) Sparks and Amelia Ragland.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Amada Senior Caregivers, Cassie Mullis and Jill Murray, as well as Guardian Hospice nurses and caregiver Laura Austin.

Funeral service will be held 2:00PM Monday, January 11, 2021 following social distancing guidelines. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Dr. Craig Goff officiating. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to Bethlehem United Methodist Church, Bellevue Presbyterian Church or to the Alzheimer’s Association. WILLAIMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com