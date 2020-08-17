OBITUARY: Robert Thomas Coughlin

Robert Thomas Coughlin, age 23 of Franklin, TN passed away August 13, 2020. Robert was a 2016 graduate of Franklin High School.

He attended Western Kentucky University where he was a member of Alpha Tau Omega. Currently he was employed at the World Famous Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge.

Survived by: parents, Kent and Laura Coughlin of Franklin, TN; brother, Cooper Coughlin of Franklin, TN; grandparents, Larry and Edessa Howlett of Bowling Green, KY; aunts and uncles, Bart (Missy) Coughlin of New Zealand, Tina (Jeff) Carter of Bowling Green, KY; cousins, Kate and Emma Coughlin, Will Parker (Megan) Carter, John and Addison Carter.

A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted 3:00 PM Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Christ Community Church, 1215 Hillsboro Rd., Franklin, TN 37069, Rev. Nate Shurden officiating. There will be a private family graveside for Robert in Williamson Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Daystar Counseling Ministries, https://daystarcounseling.salsalabs.org/donate/index.html or Graceworks Ministries, 104 Southeast Pkwy., Franklin, TN 37064. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com