OBITUARY: Robert Rene Jeanfavre

My dad was the best! Robert Rene Jeanfavre (“dad”), 93 years old, passed away peacefully on February 4, 2024 at MorningPointe Assisted Living in Spring Hill, TN.

Dad was born in Neuchatel, Switzerland on December 12, 1930 to Robert and Helen Jeanfavre.

Dad’s father served in the military and was stationed in Switzerland at the time of dad’s birth. The three of them returned to the United States while dad was still an infant. He lived in CT most of his life other than the few times he moved to TN to live closer to me.

My dad was a Christian. It brings great comfort to our family to know that it is not goodbye but “see you later”!

Dad is predeceased in death by his parents, Robert and Helen Jeanfavre; his brother, William (“Bill”) Jeanfavre; and his only son, Robert (“Robbie”) Rene Jeanfavre, Jr.

Dad is survived by his only daughter (me), Debra Read (Robert) of Spring Hill, TN; his two granddaughters, Sarah Jeanfavre Sanzone of Bethlehem, CT and Jennifer Read Litchford (Brandon) of Winchester, TN; and nine great-grandchildren: Baily Sanzone, Jacob Sanzone, Cassie Sanzone, Hannah Sanzone, Grace Sanzone, and Autumn Sanzone; and Harrison Read, Anabella Read, and Ikora Litchford. “Grandpa Bob” was always an awesome grandfather and loved each of his grandchildren dearly.

Dad was a veteran who served in the Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Germany.

My dad was a man of integrity. He was always honest, dependable, loyal, understanding, a hard worker, giving, caring, loving, and a wonderful family man. Last but not least, dad had a fun and quirky sense of humor!

In closing, my precious dad has left a hole in each of our lives that only he could fill … and what a wonderful legacy to have been so loved and treasured!

A special graveside service is being planned for the family. https://www.springhill-memorial.com

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shriners Children’s Hospital, 516 Carew Street, Springfield, MA, 01104.

