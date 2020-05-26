



Robert Raybon “Bob” Garner, Sr., age 81 of the Peytonsville Community, TN passed away May 23, 2020.

Retired supervisor with Nashville Electric Service with 30 years of service. Bob was the ultimate storyteller. He was an avid coon hunter and competed in local and national competitions where he received several awards. He loved training dogs and was considered a legend. He loved Red Sox Baseball, bluegrass music and spending time with young people. He always said “Young people were more fun than old people”! Loving husband, Dad, grandfather and friend. He was the patriarch of his family and will sadly missed by all.

Preceded in death by parents, Elijah Alexander “Buster” and Mamie Lou Bennett Garner; daughter, Angela Thompson; grandson, Lee Garner; brothers, Alton “Tush”, Jim Frank and Arthur “Tater” Garner; sisters, Mary Ethel Veach, Willie Dean Johnson, Linda Logan, Hazel Hill and Della Buttrey.

Survived by: wife of 56 years, Annie Garner; son, Bob, Jr. (Catherine) Garner; sister, Susie Garner Bennett; grandchildren, Brandy Thompson (Shane) Corley, Cale Thompson, Alex Thompson, Carly Garner, Wilson Garner and Hannah Grace Garner; great grandchildren, Landon Corley, Raybon Corley and Caly Thompson and other loving family members.

Graveside services will be conducted 2:00 PM Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Bennett-Garner Family Cemetery, Bobby Bennett officiating. Active pallbearers will be Cale Thompson, Alex Thompson, Brad Thompson, Hank Johnson, Tracy Bruce, Larry “Pig” Chunn, Jacob Edmondson and Brandon Haskins. Honorary pallbearers will be Harry Waller, Jimmy Plemons, Howard Ford, Nephews, Shane Corley, Dr. Arthur Williams, Coon Hunters and all other liars.

Due to the current environment with the virus, the family understands if you are unable to attend but would appreciate that you keep them in your prayers. Memorials may be made to Peytonsville Volunteer Fire Department. Visitation will be 3-8PM Tuesday and 12:00 noon until 1:30 PM on Wednesday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com



