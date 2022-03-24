OBITUARY: Robert Price Boren

Robert Price Boren, age 76 of Brentwood, Tennessee passed away March 21, 2022, with his loving family by his side.

He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He shared his love of Christ through mission trips and music. He actively volunteered in Hope House, United Way, Sertoma, the church choir, and was a deacon at Forest Hills Baptist Church.

Preceded in death by his wife Teresa Bradley Boren, father W. Haydon Boren, and mother Mamie Jenkins Boren.

Survived by his sister Patricia Scott of Princeton, KY; daughters, Julia Boren of Nashville, TN; Karen Boren (Jake) Harville of Franklin, TN; grandchildren, Amelia Harville & Joseph Harville and several loving family members.

A private family burial will be in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Garnett Bradley Jr., Bryan Cook, Matt Dodd, Jake Harville, Cliff Harville, Mike Cook, Joe Lamb. Visitation will be 4-7 PM Wednesday, March 23 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Celebration of Life service will take place 2:00 PM Thursday, March 24, 2022, with visitation one hour prior to the service at Forest Hills Baptist Church, 2101 Old Hickory Blvd. Nashville, TN. Jay Hardwick will officiate. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

Memorials may be made to HopeHouse International, PO Box 807, Ooltewah, TN 37363. www.hopehouseinternational.org or to Forest Hills Baptist Church.

