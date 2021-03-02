OBITUARY: Robert Nelson Iseral

Robert Nelson Iseral, age 72 of Fairview, TN went to be with the Lord on February 28, 2021 at home with his family by his side.

Robert was born in Grant County, KY to the late Robert Hampton Iseral and Wilma Early Iseral. A member of the Westview United Methodist Church. He retired from General Motors after 32 years of service where he was also a proud member of the UAW Local 1853. He then began work again and retired from Raskin Properties after 17 years of service Throughout, he also farmed for the last 25 years.

He loved his family and will be deeply missed by all who knew him. He leaves behind his loving wife of 35 years, Berlean Iseral; sons, Rob (Jennifer) Smith, Andy (Tonia) Smith, and one daughter; grandsons, Dustin Smith, Cpl. Nelson Smith USMC, Blayne Smith, Cole Smith and Easton Smith; and eight siblings.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00pm Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service. Entombment will be held at the Spring Hill Memorial Park, Evergreen Mausoleum. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK AND FUNERAL HOME 931-486-0059 www.springhill-memorial.com