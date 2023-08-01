OBITUARY: Robert Milton Ryan

Robert Milton Ryan, age 93 of College Grove, Tennessee passed away Saturday, July 29, 2023.

He was born in Williamson County, TN to the late Charles & Margaret Ryan.

Robert was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp., serving during the Korean Conflict. He was a beloved shop teacher and carpenter in the Williamson County school system for over 40 years. There he mentored many students through the years that looked up to him and continued their relationship with him throughout their adulthood. Robert was a member of Allisona Church of Christ.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Yancey Ryan.

He is survived by his daughters, Marjorie Ann Webb and Lynn (Mark) Paris; brother, D.E. Ryan; sister, Margaret E. Frederick; grandchildren, Dana (Jon) Woody, Kristi (David) Coble and Jenny (Slade) Collins; great-granddaughters, Emma Marie Collins, Callie Ray Collins, Alyssa Ramirez and Gabby Ramirez; many other loving family members and friends.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Jim Taylor will officiate. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Slade Collins, Jon Woody, David Coble, Kevin Warren, Darrell Ryan, Ricky Locke, Greg Locke, Brent Seaton and Jeff Marlin. Honorary pallbearers will be Jimmy Baker, Jackie McPeak, Tom Vernon, Gene Holt, Harold Ford, John Ford, Sonny Davis, John Murphy, Danny Crawford and Eugene Gregg.

Memorials may be made to Mt. Carmel Cumberland Presbyterian Church or Tunnel to Towers. Visitation will be 4-8 PM Tuesday, and two hours prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

