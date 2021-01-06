OBITUARY: Robert McNairy “Bobby” Morel

Robert (Bobby) McNairy Morel died December 28, 2020, at his home in Franklin, Tennessee.

Bobby was born May 29, 1945, in Nashville, Tennessee. He is preceded in death by his parents, James Mark Morel, Sr. and Margaret Sutherland Morel, and his father and mother-in-law, Richard Hanes Sparkman and Christine O’Bryan Sparkman. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Patricia (Patsy) Sparkman Morel, his daughters Brittan Morel Bliss (Erik) of San Diego, California; Margaret (Meg) McNairy Morel of Nashville, Tennessee; and Hayden Morel Masterson (Tom) of Richmond, Virginia; and his grandchildren Anna Morel Bliss, John (Jack) McNairy Masterson, and Emmett O’Bryan Masterson. He is also survived by his brother, James Mark Morel, Jr. (Pat); his sister, McNairy Crutchfield Treece (John); his brother-in-law, Richard Hanes Sparkman, Jr. (Laura); and his sister-in-law Judith Sparkman Travirca (Chet).

Bobby attended Battle Ground Academy in Franklin, Tennessee, where he was a standout offensive tackle. He went on to start at middle guard for the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. Known for his comparatively small stature, he earned the nickname “Stumpy” from his fellow teammates, and earned the respect of teammates and opponents by always being the toughest player on the field and most gentle man off the field.

Upon graduation from the University of Tennessee, he worked on the family farm before becoming an assistant football coach and teacher at Montgomery Bell Academy from 1970-1972 and again in 1981-1985. Later he began a successful construction company in Brentwood, Tennessee, where he built homes for over 35 years. He was also an active member of Brentwood United Methodist Church, where he enjoyed attending the Joyful Noise Sunday school class and Emmaus bible study.

Bobby loved his family and friends deeply and was loved by anyone who met him. He had a wide smile that could light up any space. He was warm, generous, loyal, and always willing to help a friend.

A memorial service will be held at a future date when it is safe for all to gather and celebrate Bobby’s life.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (PO Box 140109 Nashville, Tennessee, 37214), Battle Ground Academy (336 Ernest Rice Lane, Franklin, Tennessee, 37069), and Alive Hospice (1710 Patterson Street, Nashville, Tennessee, 37203).

