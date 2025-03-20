OBITUARY: Robert McClinktock, III

Robert “Bob” McClintock, 80, of Brentwood, TN, passed away on March 16, 2025, at Vanderbilt Hospital surrounded by family. He was born July 10, 1944, in Floral Park, NY and is survived by his wife of 58 years Kathy, his sons Robbie and Andrew (with spouse Nina), daughter Mandy Merritts (with spouse Craig), and five grandchildren: Robert, Andrew Jr., Brandon, Jocelyn, and Mila.

Bob served as a Radarman in Vietnam on the USS Bigalow and was an Eagle Scout, high school football player, stunt water skier, avid golfer, Florida Gators fan, Civil War buff, and known for his sense of humor. He was loved and will be missed by many.

A celebration of life will be held at Spann Funeral Home, 1961 Hwy 48 N Dickson, TN, on April 7, 2025, with social time from 10am – 12pm, and the service at Noon.