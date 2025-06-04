OBITUARY: Robert Mann Kimbrell

Robert Mann Kimbrell, age 59, passed away suddenly on May 26, 2025. Born November 4, 1965, Robert was the son of Fred and Joy Kimbrell and Virginia McGugin Ventura and the late Arnold Ventura.

He was a proud father to Jake Kimbrell and step-father to Vincent Gonzalez, and he especially cherished time spent with Jake—whether watching, playing, or talking about sports. Robert had a quick sense of humor and never shied away from saying what he thought.

He was a lifelong fan of the UT Vols and a lover of all things sports, nature, and animals. He had a passion for music and built an extensive collection over the years.

He found peace in the outdoors and loved skiing, fishing, growing tomatoes, and being with his dogs, Hondo and Ladybug.

He is survived by his parents; his sons Jake and Vincent; his siblings Jane (Lance) Barry, Suzy (Drew) Thompson, and Ellen (Mark) Bingham; his nieces and nephews Braden, Garrison, Ethan, Michael, Reid, Abigail, Andrew, Alivia, Amelia, and Aaron; and many cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends.

Robert was also a dedicated volunteer with the SPCA of Tennessee and had a soft spot for animals of all kinds. Robert’s presence will be deeply missed, and his absence felt by all who knew and loved him.

A private gathering will be held to honor his life and memory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the SPCA of Tennessee in Robert’s memory.