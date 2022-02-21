OBITUARY: Robert Lowell ‘Mitch’ Comstock

“Mitch” Robert Lowell Comstock was born November 3, 1968, in Germany; and on February 15, 2022, he passed into the eternal presence of his Savior Jesus Christ.

He is survived by his wife, Misti; his sons, Jonathan, Colt, Heath, and Samuel; his parents, Bob and Sandy; and his siblings, Renee Comstock Supper, Randy, and Ricky Comstock.

Mitch, a poet, an author, and an entrepreneur, was also a man of so much more. He regularly filled the important roles of both mentor and mentee. This compassionate man, sensitive to both the physical and spiritual needs of others, used his resources to generously benefit countless people. He loved family members well. Besides being a lover and husband to Misti, she called him her friend and teammate. He led his four sons in kindness, sarcasm, intelligence, importunity, and fun.

Mitch’s desire to know God and His Word was his life. Someone said that Mitch read and studied the Bible like it was an organ connected to his body, providing him food and water. Though the years of Mitch Comstock were far fewer than desired and expected, his life has had a far greater impact than most given double his years. This iambic soul has left a rich legacy- in word and deed- pointing his family, his community, and the world to His God.

A GoFundMe has been set up https://gofund.me/b77c1cdf

In lieu of flowers, cards and help may be mailed directly to the Comstock home 2922 Sam’s Ct., Spring Hill, TN 37174.

A celebration of life will be held at The Bridge Church 3005 Parkfield Loop S, Spring Hill, TN 37174 on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 3:00 p.m.

