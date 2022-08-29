OBITUARY: Robert Louis Myers

Mr. Robert Louis Myers of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022, he was 72 years old.

Robert was a proud veteran serving in the Marine Corp. during the Vietnam War. Robert retired after 25 years from General Motor Company. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, building model airplanes, walking, biking, music and was a voracious reader. Robert enjoyed history, especially World War II history.

Robert was preceded by his mother, Dorthea Ludtke.

Robert is survived by his wife of 54 years, Barbara Myers; daughters, Lisa Fuqua and husband Adam and Keri Myers and fiancé Eric Dennee; grandchildren, Dillion Dawson, Lucas Myers, Parker Dennee, and Natalie Dennee; sister-in-law, Dianna Reed and husband George; brother-in-law, Daniel Baumia; beloved dog, Maggie.

Celebration of life will be held at 4:00 PM Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES. 5239 Main Street, Spring Hill, Tennessee 37174. 931-486-0059 https://www.springhill-memorial.com

