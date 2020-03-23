Robert Louis Kibler, age 76, of Franklin, TN passed away March 16, 2020.

Bob was born in Mississippi and grew up in Memphis, TN. He served our country during the Vietnam War as a “Frogman” with the US Navy. He retired from BellSouth Telecommunications and then became a truck driver with Averitt Express. He and Sarah were members of Oak Valley Baptist Church and they enjoyed waterskiing and square dancing.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Sarah Kibler; sons, Kevin Lester Weeks and Guy Bradley Weeks; grandchildren, Hayden Louis Weeks, Garrison Alexander Weeks and Savannah Claire Weeks.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Services are in care of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com