OBITUARY: Robert Lewis Gurich

Robert Lewis Gurich was born on October 19, 1952, in Akron, Ohio, and passed away peacefully at his home in Spring Hill, Tennessee, on September 11, 2025.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William George Gurich and Louise Harriet Gurich.

He is survived by his wife, Ruth Riegel Gurich; two children Gail Elizabeth and Andrew McPherson Monroe of Roeland Park, Kansas, Jane Marie Gurich and fiancee Carl William Hawk III of Franklin; grandchildren Hunter Kai (Andy and Gail), Eli Matthew, Shepherd Fox, Ellen Virginia, Samuel Kyle, and Charlie Jude (Matthew and Jane Bills), Barnes Campbell (John and Samantha Reinhardt); brother, William Gurich, and his wife, Marsha, of Rock Creek, Ohio, sister, Suzy O’Brien, of Belfair, Washington, sister, Elizabeth Hudson, and her husband, Bruce, of Benicia, California, and sister, Carolyn Gurich, of Englewood, California; cousins, Stuart Cass, and his wife, Susan, of Encinitas, California, Mary Beth Johnson, and her husband, Scott, of Chicago, Illinois, and Cynthia Szekely, and her husband, Emery, of Bay Village, Ohio.

Bob’s faith and family were most important to him. He was a loving husband of 20 years and a supportive and fun-loving father to his two daughters. As “Grandpa”, he was so proud of his first grandson, Hunter. He loved to tell others that his four-month-old grandson is “so alert and very smart”. As “GrandBob”, he was the ever-willing playmate, always up for whatever game or movie was asked of him, and he enjoyed attending many sporting events to cheer them on.

To friends, he was always upbeat and encouraging. He was often called “one of the best men they ever knew”, and many have said that “his walk with Jesus challenged so many to pursue Him like they never had before”.

Bob loved church, and he enjoyed serving in many ways, whether it was helping as a parking attendant, small group leader, or Sunday school teacher.

Bob held two main careers in his life. He was vice president of Madacy Entertainment, where he enjoyed many years overseeing the Christian music division. He was also in charge of sales for Sparrow Records, a Christian music record label. He helped over 100 countries hear the word of God through psalms, hymns, and spiritual songs. Although he never spoke of it, by the end of his sales career, he was awarded over 30 Gold and Platinum records. In the latter part of his life, he was a family counselor, where he thrived in helping others and fostering continued relationships with those he counseled. His personal mission on this earth was to “find out what God is doing and go help Him do it”. He was a natural friend and gifted at both careers.

His early years were spent running track and playing the saxophone in Cleveland, Ohio. He had a love for rock and roll music from an early age. He went to college in California, where his love for sports and music continued, and his love for Jesus began. He remained a sports enthusiast for the rest of his life, coaching his daughters in soccer, and loyally following the Cleveland Browns and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Visitation and the celebration of life will be held at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home on Saturday, October 4, 2025. Visitation will be 10:00-11:00 a.m., with the celebration of life to follow from 11:00-12:00 p.m. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

