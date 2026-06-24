After over 65 years of marriage, Robert Leland “Bob” Potts and Mary Jo Garner Potts of Knoxville endured a short separation before joining each other in eternity.

Bob, of Nashville, TN, met Mary Jo, of Franklin, TN, when she was 14 and he was 16. Together they enjoyed proms, college, marriage, parenthood, books, careers, interests, grandchildren, and countless cattle, dogs and cats.

Bob was the son of Raymond and Margaret Potts of Nashville. He attended Battle Ground Academy of Franklin before going to the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, where he earned a degree in accounting. He was a member of Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity, which left him with a lifetime of memories and a sympathy for youthful indiscretion. He worked for Hale and Slagle of Knoxville before joining the Tennessee Valley Authority, where he was an early pioneer in computer programming. After an early retirement, he formed Potts Software Associates and pioneered the use of IBM’s then revolutionary AS400 system. He enjoyed the confidence and friendship of numerous business partners around East and Middle Tennessee. Many of his applications are still used decades later.

Bob was a part-time farmer, and his pride and joy was their land on the west end of Knox County. He also farmed in Grainger County and was once named Farmer of the Year for that county for his pilot work on keeping cattle from fouling creeks and streams.

Mary Jo was the daughter of Robert “Dit” and Josephine Garner of Franklin. She attended Franklin High School and, after a few years as a young mother, attended the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, where she was a Phi Beta Kappa graduate in English and later attained her Master’s in English. She enjoyed a long career as an educator, first at Girls Preparatory School in Chattanooga and then at the Webb School of Knoxville. In her decades at Webb, she rose from teacher, to Advanced Placement instructor, to Department Head to Dean of Faculty. Her career also took on a national and then international aspect due to her involvement with the College Board. She rose from a grader on the English Advanced Placement exam to ultimately being one of six members of the College Board English Academic Advisory Committee. She was sought after as a teacher’s teacher. She taught many summer programs for literature instructors around the US and in Europe and Asia. One of her greatest joys was to encounter former students and talk about what they were reading.

They both enjoyed the outdoors and were both early members and instructors of the Tennessee Valley Canoe Club as well as the Tennessee Scenic Rivers Association. Both were enthusiastic sponsors of the Webb School Outdoor Club. In addition to most of the Appalachian Trail, Bob also trekked extensively in the Gila and Pecos Wildernesses of New Mexico as well as in parts of Great Britain and Vietnam. Bob was determined to share his love of Scouting and the outdoors and founded Hardin Valley’s Boy Scout Troop 156, noted for its many adventures in the Smokies and Cumberlands. His boundless positivity is remembered by hundreds of hiking and canoeing companions who could count on a cheery “it’s only around the next bend” and “this rain will end in a few minutes” at the most challenging of times. He will live on in the love for rugged mountain hiking, which he instilled in his sons.

Bob and Mary Jo both loved reading with a passion. They passed this love on to their children and then grandchildren. Over the years, they donated thousands of books to schools and libraries.

They are survived by their son Robert Potts of Tres Piedras, NM, and son and daughter-in-law Blair and Margo Potts of Charlotte, NC; granddaughters Breada Potts Forlizzi of San Diego, CA, and Mary Potts of New York, NY; and sisters Mary Lou Potts of Clemson, SC, Nancy Garner Clement of Clermont, FL, and Katherine Garner Evans of Franklin.

A celebration of the life they made together will be held on Monday, June 29 from 6:30 to 8:30 in the Central Building at Webb School of Knoxville. The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Second Harvest or to Friends of Literacy — or simply go on a hike or read a good book.

Rivera Family Funerals & Cremations of Taos

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