OBITUARY: Robert Lee Roberts

On Sunday, November 30, 2025, the world lost a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and servant of others. Heaven gained a joyful man of God: Robert Lee Roberts.

Bobby left this earth suddenly at the age of 63 — too soon in the estimation of all who know and love him, but in the perfect timing of God’s greater story. Despite profound grief, his family and friends rejoice knowing that he is in the presence of his Savior — probably getting all the answers to the theological questions he longed to ask and playing a round of golf with the Apostle Paul and Tim Keller.

Bobby was born on March 26, 1962, to Sue Carolyn Garrett in Wichita Falls, TX. He spent his childhood in Texas and Oklahoma, and graduated from McCullough High School in The Woodlands, TX. He then attended Baylor University, where he studied accounting and met his best friend and lifelong partner, Susan Beams. They married in December 1984 and celebrated 40 years of marriage in 2024. They had three daughters — Chandler, Sydney, and Raegan — three sons-in-law (who Bobby truly viewed as his own sons), and four grandchildren. Their marriage was characterized by a mutual love for Jesus. As they chased after Him together, they created a life and a legacy of love, service, faithfulness, and generosity that will echo into generations to come.

After Baylor, Bobby earned his MBA from Southern Methodist University. He then spent approximately 30 years working in finance in the Oil & Gas industry in Houston, Texas, where he and Susan raised their family. He was a hard worker and found success in his career, but he would never want to be remembered for professional accomplishments alone. No matter where he was planted, pouring into his family and the local church was always his priority.

Bobby served as a youth ministry leader, Sunday school teacher, mission trip leader, deacon, and in many other volunteer roles for decades at Oak Ridge Baptist Church and Champion Forest Baptist Church in the Houston area. His passion was sharing the Gospel, studying theology, and pouring into the lives of young people. In 2016, he left his job in finance to pursue full-time ministry. He and Susan moved to Florida to serve at Bell Shoals Baptist Church and later to Tennessee to serve at Hermitage Hills Baptist Church where he has loved the community passionately and served for the last five years.

Bobby’s greatest joy in life was his family. He poured his whole heart into being a husband to Susan, Dad to his three girls, and G-pa to his grandchildren — and he loved more than anything to gather with his extended family. No family card game, dance floor, lively table conversation, or round of golf will ever feel the same without his joyful presence. He was intentional with every relationship, and his heart was to know and love people in the ways that truly matter. He asked deep questions, gave generously, apologized quickly, forgave freely, and lived servant-heartedly in every area of his life. His impact on those around him will last into eternity.

Robert Lee Roberts is survived by his wife, Susan; his daughters — Chandler (Jeremy) Quarles, Sydney (Timothy) Goodwin, and Raegan (Benjamin) Griffith — and four grandchildren: Judah Quarles, Sawyer Quarles, Viola Goodwin, and Asher Goodwin. He is also survived by his mother, Sue Owen; his sister, Traci (John) White; his brother, Dave Roberts; and his sister, Jan (Mike) Hurn — along with countless beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and dear friends.

A Celebration of Life service was held at Hermitage Hills Baptist Church.

