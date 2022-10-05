OBITUARY: Robert Lawrence Garland Jr.

Robert Lawrence Garland, age 77, of Fairview, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at his residence.

Robert was born September 3, 1945, in Davidson County, TN, to the late Robert Lawrence Sr. and Mattie (Miles) Garland.

Mr. Garland, also known as “Pops” or “Papa,” loved his children and grandchildren, however, his late wife of 51 years, Jeneice was the love of his life. He loved very big, he loved being a jokester, especially with the grandchildren. He loved being with his family.

He enjoyed cooking out, fishing, Titans football, squirrel hunting, gardening, and landscaping. In his early years, he worked for Pettus Owen and Woods Funeral Home and for the Volunteer Fire Department.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of fifty-one years, Jeneice Garland; son, Keith Garland; two grandsons, Brandon Keith Garland, and Zackary Garland; and a granddaughter, Kristin Ashworth.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Tonya Garland (Mitch Amos), Tracie (Eddie) Spears, and Stephen (Carie) Garland, all of Fairview, TN; two sisters, Francis Pomroy and Pat (Sonny) Chester, both of Pegram, TN; sixteen grandchildren, Amanda, Amber, Beth, Peanut, Ryan, Matthew, Bryanna, Emily, Ashley, Josh, Wade, Hailey, Zach, Christopher, Gary, and Chelsea; and nineteen great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Monday, October 3, 2022, at the Fairview Chapel of Dickson Funeral Home from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., and will resume on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at the Fairview Chapel of Dickson Funeral Home at 1:00 p.m. with Bro. Skip Hulan officiating. Interment will follow in Hudgins Cemetery.

