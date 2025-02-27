OBITUARY: Robert L. “Bobby” Versluis

Mr. Robert L. “Bobby” Versluis, age 82, of Old Hickory, TN died on February 24, 2025 at his residence. Mr. Bobby was born in Grand Rapids, MI and a son of the late Robert Franklin Versluis and Clara Gertrude Oosting Versluis.

He was retired as a supervisor for the United States Postal Service and was a member of Experience Community Church in Murfreesboro, TN. Mr. Versluis proudly served our country in the United States Army, serving in the Division 502 of the 101st Airborne.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Les J. Versluis, daughter, Robin K. Clement, grandsons, Jason Versluis, Niko Scalzo, brother, Jack Versluis, and sister, Judy Kamps.

Mr. Bobby loved football, especially the Tennessee Titans and Notre Dame. He enjoyed reading and going camping. He loved eating ice cream and Little Debbie snack cakes. Most of all, he loved his family and spending time with them and family gatherings.

Mr. Versluis is survived by his loving wife, Mrs. Faye Versluis of Old Hickory, TN; children, Shawn (Angie) Versluis of Nolensville, TN, Mark (Mindy) Versluis of Smithville, TN, Troy (Tammy) Versluis of Lebanon, TN; sister, Jane (Joe) Domasik of Grand Rapids, MI; brother, Dick (Mary) Versluis of Grand Rapids, MI; 8 grandchildren, Marcus Versluis, Tanner (Brooklynn) Versluis, Tyler (Delaney) Versluis, Trace Versluis, Tara Kelley, T. J. (Heidi) Versluis, Mike (Heather) Versluis, Mia Scalzo; 13 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; many nieces and nephews.

The family will have a Celebration of Life Service at a later date. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimers Tennessee, 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919 or the Experience Community Church, 521 Old Salem Road, Murfreesboro, TN 37129.