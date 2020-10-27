OBITUARY: Robert Jon Meese

Robert Jon Meese of Columbia, TN, fell asleep in the Lord at home on October 25, 2020 with his family nearby, at the age of 64. Robert was a founding member of St. Anna Orthodox Christian Church and long-time member of St. Ignatius Orthodox Christian Church. He was an entrepreneur as a painting contractor for 40 years.

He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Alicia Jones Meese; sons, John Robert (Rachel) and Daniel Christian Meese; daughters, Rebekah Rose and Mary Anna Meese; sister, Cheryl (Fleming) Pedersen; brothers Stephen (Mary Carol) Miller and Vince Sedgwick; grandchildren, Damien Clayton, Lukas Robert, and Myron Michael Meese. Robert is preceded in death by his parents, Col. John Robert Meese and Gladys Virginia Timms; brothers, Richard, Scott, and Damon.

Funeral services will be conducted 10:00 AM Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at St. Ignatius Orthodox Church, Father Stephen Rogers officiating, followed by burial at St. Ignatius Church Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Flowers and contributions to St. Anna Orthodox Christian Church are both welcome.