OBITUARY: Robert John Kendrot

Robert John Kendrot (“Bob”, “Pops”), age 83 of Franklin, TN (formerly of Binghamton, NY) went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 16, 2023.

Bob was born in Johnson City, NY on January 29, 1940, son of the late John & Stasia (Leonard) Kendrot and grew up in Binghamton’s First Ward neighborhood.

He graduated from Binghamton Central High School and Bryant College in Rhode Island where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration (Class of 1962). Bob was proudly elected President of the Inter Fraternity Council at Bryant.

On November 23, 1968, Bob married the love of his life, Nancy Crandell Kendrot, with whom he spent the next fifty-four years. Bob’s professional career spanned over forty years in the pharmaceutical industry working as a Hospital Sales Representative for Bristol Myers Squibb, Knoll Pharmaceuticals, and finished his successful career with Merck Pharmaceuticals. Bob also served in the United States Army Reserves.

Bob was a vibrant and joyous person who brought laughter and happiness to all who knew him. Whether greeting the neighbors having his daily morning coffee on the front porch or cruising the streets of Westhaven in his bright red convertible, he always had a smile.

His gardening skills were the envy of many and brought him so much joy to see the fruits of his labors enjoyed by others. He was an avid cook and spent hours crafting recipes in true farm to table fashion.

Traveling with Nancy was his passion, he visited 48 US States, of which he was so proud. Bob loved to spend the day on the golf course and would not hesitate to use a mulligan at every opportunity! He was the fantasy football reigning champion for Westhaven and was very much looking forward to defending his championship this upcoming season.

The thoroughbred horses and the Five at Five were his afternoon passions, preceding his love of entertaining in his bourbon room. To share a vintage bourbon with Bob was an occasion to be remembered.

He is preceded in death by his loving parents, and his sister Geri Willis.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of fifty-four years, Nancy Crandell Kendrot. Bob also leaves behind five children, Michael Robert Kendrot (wife Cindy, daughters Isabella and Lara) of New York, New York; Michele Kendrot Meagher (husband Dave, sons Jack, Ryan, and Gavin) of Franklin, TN; Nicole Kendrot Cochran (husband Drew, children Olivia and Cole) of Annapolis, MD; Thomas James Kendrot (wife Ashleigh children Capreigh and Hampton) of Nashville, TN; and Timothy Russell Kendrot of Nashville, TN as well as many nieces and nephews. Bob was fondly known as Pops to all those dear to him.

Visitation hours will be on Friday, September 8, 2023, from 1:00-2:00 PM at St. Philip Catholic Church, 113 2nd Ave South, Franklin, TN.

Funeral services will be held immediately following visitation beginning at 2:00 PM.

Celebration of Life will be held following the Funeral service from 4:00 – 6:00 PM at a location to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, please send expressions of sentiment to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. As a cancer survivor, Pops cherished his ability to help children who were also battling cancer.

As we bid farewell, let us remember the joy and laughter Bob brought to our lives, and carry his spirit forward in the days to come. Rest in peace, Pops, we love you!

https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/