OBITUARY: Robert James McKeown

Robert James McKeown of Brentwood, TN passed into eternal life on Thursday, June 5, 2025, at the age of 86. Born in the Bronx, NY, on July 14, 1939, Robert was the son of Henry and Anne (Morris) McKeown, who had emigrated from Ireland in 1920.

He attended St. Benedict’s School, where he proudly played the fife in the Fife and Drum Corps, and graduated from St. Helena High School in 1957. He went on to earn a Bachelor’s degree in History from Iona College in 1962.

Robert served in the Army National Guard of New York and was honorably discharged in 1967. He began his professional career at the Equitable Life Assurance Society, where he would meet his future wife, Janet Grimley. They were married on September 20, 1969, and shared 56 years of devoted marriage.

Robert is survived by his beloved wife, Janet, and their three children: Mark (Heather Adams), Eileen, and Kathleen (Sean Kunzler); and by his cherished grandchildren, Ryan Robert McKeown and Henry McKeown Kunzler. He is also fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, and close relatives in Ireland.

He was predeceased by his parents, his sister Bridget, and his brother-in-law Robert Coyle.

