OBITUARY: Robert J. Ivey

Robert J. Ivey age 85 of Franklin, TN passed away July 22, 2021.

Bob was a graduate of North Carolina State with a degree in Electrical Engineering. After retiring from Western Electric, Bob and his wife Betty started Ivey Builders together. He was a veteran of US Army, member and deacon of Oak Valley Baptist Church. Bob loved to write poetry and leave little poems around the house for Betty.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Austeen Ivey; son, Chris Ivey and step daughter, Linda Sue Sanders.

He is survived by his loving wife, Betty A. Ivey; daughter, Karen (Scott) White; stepson, Granville “Bud” Seiner; grandchildren, Alex White, Ethan White, Addison White, Griffin White, Shelley Elkins, Stacey Elkins and Josh (Amy) Seiner; great grandchildren, Jayden Watkins, Davin Watkins, Alyssa Elkins, Joey Elkins, Beau, Jayce and Paige Seiner and nieces and nephews that he was very close to.

Funeral services will be held 3:00PM Monday, July 26, 2021, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with visitation being held two hours prior, Dr. Jerry Winfield officiating. Interment to follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Bob’s grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be the Oak Valley Doughnut Crew.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Oak Valley Baptist Church.