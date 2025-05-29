OBITUARY: Robert Irving Teetsell

We are saddened by the loss of our father and grandfather, Robert Irving “Bob” Teetsell. Bob passed away on May 19, 2025 in Franklin, TN at the age of 88.

Bob was born in Albany, NY – the son of Ida and Irving Teetsell. Following graduation from Havertown High School (PA), Bob enrolled in the Pennsylvania State University where he earned his bachelor’s degree in Industrial Engineering and was a member of Sigma Nu Fraternity. It was then that Bob became a passionate Penn Stater and it is at Penn State that he met the love of his life, Bonnie McCollom Teetsell. They married on July 18, 1959 and went on to enjoy 65 years together.

After graduating from college, Bob joined Armstrong World Industries where he served as a dedicated leader for over 30 years. Retirement launched a new and delightful chapter for Bob and Bonnie; they wintered in Collier County, FL while maintaining their home in Hanover, MA. Second only to their family, winters in Florida and summers in Massachusetts were one of their greatest joys. Countless friends and family members enjoyed their hospitality in Florida and New England.

Those who knew Bob appreciated that he always stayed busy. During the winters, Bob worked many odd jobs, including driving a trolly tour bus, flipping burgers at Stan’s Idle Hour Bar and delivering holiday flowers, to name a few. Bob also enjoyed working in his yard and gardens and mowing the grass at St. Andrews Episcopal Church, where he was a faithful member for the 55 years he lived in Hanover.

We will always remember Bob’s kindness, wisdom and sense of humor. He loved his Penn State Saturdays, Patriot Sundays, and Red Sox summers. He made new friends everywhere he went – including in Tennessee during his final months. Always a competitor, he enjoyed years of tennis and bocce at the Village Walk Community in Naples. Breakfast chef Bob would be the first one to greet you each morning at “Bonnie and Bob’s B&B”. He had a few favorite quotes, including “Beer is proof that God loves us and wants us to be happy” and “A poor plan well executed is better than no plan at all”.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Patricia Carson, and the love of his love, Bonnie Teetsell. He is survived by his children David Teetsell and his wife Judy of Hanover, MA; his daughter Susan Barber and her husband Dennis of Franklin, TN; his granddaughter Kimberly Smith and her husband Connor of Bridgewater, MA; his grandsons Kyle Barber and his wife Maggie of Hermitage, TN and Scott Barber of Nashville, TN.

It is only fitting that Bob and Bonnie (who we lost in April) will have a shared memorial service at St. Andrew Episcopal Church in Hanover, MA on June 28th at 2:00 pm. There will be a reception to follow in the parish hall.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church (17 Church Street, Hanover, MA 02339 or www.standrewshanover.org (giving link) or the American Heart Association (www.heart.org).

