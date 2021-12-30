OBITUARY: Robert Humphrey, Jr.

Robert Humphrey, Jr. went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on December 28, 2021. Born in Chicago and raised in Decatur, Alabama, “Bobby” as many called him, was a graduate of Austin High School, Class of ‘69, and later went on to graduate from the University of Michigan-Flint. He was a proud member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. and maintained his active membership locally in the Pi Gamma Gamma Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. He was also a proud member of 100 Black Men of Huntsville, Alabama. He was a devoted member and served as chairman of the board of deacons at Mt Hope Baptist Church in Spring Hill, TN.

Known as a dedicated worker, he worked for General Motors for over 30 years, which led to his move to Springhill, TN where he worked at Saturn. After his retirement from GM, Robert continued to serve his community with the focus on making a difference in the lives of youth through his service as a substitute teacher, a track and field coach, and a mentor with Maury County Schools and the surrounding community where he was known as “Coach Humphrey”.

In a moment of serendipity, Robert met Metta at his sister’s wedding. From there, he continued to ask about her, checking in on her, knowing that she was truly special. They quickly became inseparable and were married. Robert and Metta grew their family, having their son, Wesley, and their daughter Andria.

As a father, he was known for always being very patient, compassionate, and loving. “He led with love”, shared Andria. Known to his family as the one who was always teaching lessons and working to ensure that he left everyone better than he met them, he undoubtedly made a difference in the lives of so many. His children shared that, “He was always our ‘go-to guy. Anything that we ever needed, we called dad. If he couldn’t do it himself, he always knew someone who could fix things or take care of stuff. He was our problem solver and greatest support.”

Through his heart of service and love, Robert never met a stranger and was always compelled to connect with anyone he met. He was known as a resource and supporter who always went out of his way for others. Whether he was carrying his lawnmower around to cut grass for others or just connecting people with resources they needed, Robert was a father, a friend, mentor, and a confidant to many. He cherished all of his family, friends, church and community members.

Although he wore many hats and was known for how he showed up in the lives of others, his most beloved role was that of being “PaPa” to his four grandchildren. From hanging out with his grandkids, to visiting colleges, to helping with homeschooling during the pandemic, to taking their calls at a moment’s notice, Robert truly adored Justin, Alyssa, Averi, and August. He loved their calls, their visits, and simply making memories with them.

He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, colleagues, fraternity brothers, and by the many people whose lives he touched.

He leaves behind his beloved wife, Metta Fisher-Humphrey, his son, Robert Wesley Humphrey, his daughter and son in love, Dr. Andria Humphrey-Johnson and Atu Johnson, and his precious grandchildren, Justin, Alyssa, Averi, and August.

He is also survived by his sisters, Norma Fisher of Birmingham, Alabama, Constance Drenon of Missouri City, Texas, and many cherished nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He is predeceased by his parents, Robert and Ramona Humphrey, and his brother, Harold Van Humphrey.

There will be no service due to COVID, but his family asks that donations be directed to the Spring Hill Middle School track and field program.

Arrangements are under the care of Spring Hill memorial Park Funeral Home, 5239 Main St, Spring Hill, TN 37174.

Please share your thoughts and memories at www.Springhill-memorial.com