OBITUARY: Robert Houston Brooks

Robert Houston “Bob” Brooks, age 96, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on January 16, 2026.

Bob was born on September 25, 1929, in Mayfield, Kentucky, and was the only child of the late Alton Paul and Agnus “Lucille” Sanderson Brooks. He pursued his education with a deep commitment to ministry, graduating from Lipscomb College with a degree in Bible and later earning his master’s degree from Harding Graduate School in Memphis.

While attending Lipscomb, Bob met the love of his life, Betty Lois Hardeman. The two were married for 65 years, sharing a life marked by devotion, partnership, and faith. Together, they raised two children: Steven Brooks (Vanessa) of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and daughter, Melissa Brooks of Franklin, Tennessee.

Bob dedicated more than 40 years of his life to ministry as a Church of Christ preacher, faithfully serving congregations in Martin, McMinnville, and Columbia, Tennessee; Paducah, Kentucky; Houston, Tennessee; Florence, Alabama; and throughout Middle Tennessee. He retired from full-time ministry in January 1974, but his passion for preaching never waned. Following retirement, Bob began a second career as a stockbroker, working with Tennessee Securities and Wiley Brothers Brokerage Firms, retiring again at the age of 80.

In his later years, Bob was a devoted member of Brentwood Hills Church of Christ, where he was known for his outgoing personality and encouraging spirit. His enthusiasm for life was evident from a young age, he was a high school cheerleader, played the trumpet in the school band, and maintained a lifelong love of music.

Bob was an avid sports fan, especially of Kentucky basketball and Alabama football. He treasured time spent with his wife, frequently taking her to Vanderbilt basketball and football games, enjoying long walks together, and sharing their love of animals, especially their beloved dog, Doc.

Bob will be remembered as a devoted husband, loving father, faithful servant, and tireless encourager whose life touched countless hearts.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Brooks.

Those left to cherish Bob’s memory are his children, Steven Brooks (Vanessa), and Melissa Brooks.

The Graveside Service will be held at 1:30 PM, Wednesday, January 21, 2026, at Williamson Memorial Gardens with Mike Johns, Jonathan Seaman, and Richard Youngblood speaking. The Physical Therapy Department at NHC at The Trace will be serving as honorary pallbearers. The family will receive friends an hour and a half prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to AGAPE In Nashville.

The care of Robert Houston “Bob” Brooks and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.

Source: Williamson Memorial​​

