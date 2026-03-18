OBITUARY: Robert Hodge

Robert Hodge passed away on March 13, 2026 at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, Tennessee at the age of 75. He was born March 31, 1950 in Williamson County, Tennessee to parents Annie Mae Hodge Britton.

Robert leaves to cherish his many memories, his sisters, Rena Britton and Henrietta Britton; brothers, Ernest Britton Jr. and James Britton; devoted friends, Mark and Jennifer Nesler; uncle, Jessie Britton; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.

Mr. Hodge will lie in state on Tuesday, March 24, 2026 from 12 until 5 at the funeral home. https://www.articobits.com/obituaries/waters-funeral-home-inc

Visitation with family Wednesday, March 25, 2026 from 11 until 12 at Lynn Creek Tabernacle, 117 Fairground Street, Franklin, Tennessee with funeral to follow, Elder Howard Rucker, eulogist.

Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery, Franklin, Tennessee.

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

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