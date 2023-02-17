OBITUARY: Robert Herman McMillan

Robert Herman McMillan, age 70 of Franklin, Tennessee passed away Monday, February 13, 2023.

Mac was born in South Carolina and was so proud of his heritage and home state of South Carolina. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marines. He retired from General Motors, Spring Hill Manufacturing. Mac was a member of the American Legion Post 215. Recognized as Lord of the Year with Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc. He was featured in a southern cookbook sponsored by the African American Heritage Society in conjunction with the Smithsonian. Member of Mt. Zion Church of God Holiness.

Preceded in death by parents, Robert and Isabelle Davis McMillan and sister, Yevonne McMillan.

Survived by: wife of 36 years, Doris McMillan; daughters, Allyson McMillan, Chanan (Hayes IV) Catlin and Pamela McMillan; brother, Bernard (Glaudia) McMillan; grandchildren, Hayleigh Carolina Catlin, Autumn Leigh Hyde, Hayes Sumner Catlin V and Penelope Allis McMillan; devoted aunt Alice Brown; mother in law, Edna Mae Gray; godchildren, Taylor Secrest Hobson, Micah-Joel Washington and Zoe Washington; devoted friends, Edward Morton Sr. and Donnell Lane and other loving family members.

A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 2:00 PM Friday, February 17, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be 4:00 – 8:00 PM Thursday and one hour prior to the service on Friday at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Wounded Warrior Project or New Hope Academy.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/