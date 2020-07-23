



Robert Henry “Bob” Steltjes, age 83 of Franklin, TN passed away July 21, 2020.

Bob was born in St. Louis, Missouri. He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Brentwood, TN. Bob was the former owner and CEO of CPS Industries in Franklin, TN which was a major gift wrapping manufacturing corporation. He was very active and respected in the community. He served on several boards including the Battle Ground Academy Board of Trustees, Board of Director for Williamson County Bank, Board of Director for McDowell Enterprises, Board of Directors for Tractor Supply Company and served as Board of Director and President for O’More College of Design.

He was a lifetime member of the Heritage Foundation and lifetime member of the Carnton Association. Bob served as Chair of the United Way of Williamson County. He served on the Board of BTI – Robert Oldham for cancer research. In 1981, the Review Appeal named him ”Man of the Year”. CPS Industries, Inc. was an excellent corporate citizen and Bob was one of the original “founders” of the CPS Cancer Run now called the Franklin Classic.

Survived by: wife of 56 years, Gerri Steltjes; daughters, Julie (Scot) Cohen and Jen (TomM) Sharpe; grandsons, Hank Bradley Cohen, Thomas Andrew Sharpe and Robert Luke Sharpe; sisters, Carole Walesky, Kathy (Tom) Majewski and preceded in death by his sister Jean Heil; many loving nieces and their families.

He loved and was loved by so many special friends including Tom and Charlotte Cone, Roger and Marilyn Reed, Currie and Jane Andrews, Genie Herron, Maxine Bivins, Carolyn White, Tom Lafferre and all former CPS employees.

Private family inurnment will be in Williamson Memorial Gardens Angel Columbarium. Memorials may be made to Battle Ground Academy.




